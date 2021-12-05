Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Parents accused of knowingly sending COVID-positive child to Calif. school

By KGO Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) - About 75 elementary school students from California had to quarantine over Thanksgiving break after the parents of one student allegedly knowingly sent their child, who had tested positive for COVID-19, to class.

It was a Thanksgiving break unlike any other for dozens of families at Neil Cummins Elementary School in Corte Madera, California.

Dr. Brett Geithman, the superintendent of the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District, says school officials only found out an elementary school student had tested positive for COVID-19 after a call from Marin Public Health. The county health department wanted to know why the infection hadn’t been uploaded to the school database.

“We learned that that student was never reported to us, and the student had been attending school for the last seven days,” Geithman said.

Following the discovery, Geithman says the school took immediate action. Parents were notified Nov. 18 by text message that their children needed to be tested for the virus.

Overall, eight students tested positive, with all cases being reported by the following night.

Geithman says the school district has been very clear about COVID procedures since the start of the pandemic.

“In terms of an explanation as to why they chose to continue sending their children to school, their initial explanation was that they were uncertain of the COVID protocols,” he said. “Of course, there is frustration. There is disappointment.”

Despite the outbreak, the superintendent says the system in place works, and the situation is now under control.

Parents say the incident was shocking, but they believe it is more of a one-off occurrence. Many, like Jill Martay, are happy with how Geithman handled it.

“I just have such great respect for the role and the job that he’s done with our community here,” Martay said.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Houston-area man was working to put together a high school football All-Star Game next year...
Convicted child sex offender planned high school football ‘all-star’ game in Texoma
Zachary Jolliff was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the brutal attack of Denison mother...
Man gets 75 years in brutal attack of Denison mother
He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Grayson County Judge’s attorneys respond to citizen’s petition to remove him from office
A man who was released from prison halfway through his sentence because of the Bosse ruling is...
Man convicted of shooting woman going back to prison after Bosse release
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

Latest News

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under delta surge
The student was in the classroom for a week before the school was notified. Their parents said...
8 students test positive after parents send child with COVID to Calif. school, officials say
The family of missing 15-year-old Alicia Mendoza spent Saturday morning canvasing Ardmore for...
Family of missing Ardmore teen launch search effort
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first...
Playoff bound: Bama rolls No. 1 Georgia 41-24 for SEC title