Sherman couple remembers how they met 18 years ago at Sherman’s Christmas parade

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - You never know where you’re going to meet your soulmate, maybe at work or school, on Saturday one Sherman couple celebrated the day they met, in the same place they met, the Sherman Christmas parade.

“Here we are again honey, it’s been 18 years, yay, a lot of fun, I look forward to this night every year, yeah.” Mark and Jan Tooley said.

The Sherman Christmas Parade is a way to celebrate the season of giving, Santa, and for one couple, the time of how they met.

“It’s a very important part of our life and it’s when our life together started, even though we didn’t know it at the time you know but yeah it’s significant and we are just very thankful for it and look forward to it every year,” Jan said.

Mark and Jan Tooley met 18 years ago at Sherman’s Christmas Parade when a mutual friend of theirs volunteered them to work the corner of Walnut and Mulberry, or as they recall the “miracle corner”.

“So when I got there, there was this cute girl there which I loved immediately, I loved her eyes and her smile and her laugh,” Mark said.

Because they met years ago as parade volunteers, they continue to volunteer every year as a way to celebrate their love for each other and their community.

Something that they look forward to every year.

“There are some things in life you just need to celebrate and continue and that’s why we do it, just to remember and celebrate this time of year and when we met and when our love first started,” Jan said.

They said their favorite things to do are to give back to the community and to do things together.

“We have some great memories and flashbacks I mean I can always look at her across the street or working it and say yeah I remember that very first time we met, and I was watching you walk down the street lining up floats and hoping that we could hey maybe get together sometime and hey here we are 18 years later and it’s all worked out for us,” Mark said.

