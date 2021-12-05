Texoma Local
Southeastern caps off season with bowl victory

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texarkana, Ark. (KXII) -The Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm ended the 2021 season on a high note with a 37-34 win over Emporia State in the Live United Bowl.

”You know, try not to think about much,” said SOSU kicker Trey Keatts after his game winning field goal. “Just do what I’ve been doing all these years. It’s a great, defining moment. I wanted it so bad and I finally got it and I came through.”

”There just so much more that goes into the fact that we just won the bowl game, that’s awesome in itself,” said SOSU head coach Tyler Fenwick. “But how we got here, where we came from, what these guys have been through. It’s so rewarding. I’m so proud of them and so happy for them.”

SOSU quarterback Daulton Hatley was named the MVP. He finished with 336 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win.

”I have the best offensive linemen I got the best running backs, I’ve got the best receivers,” said Hatley. “They make my job a lot easier and I’ very grateful for them.”

