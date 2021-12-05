Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Southern Oklahoma Pride holds anit-bullying march in downtown Ardmore

On Sunday members of the Southern Oklahoma Pride organization marched through the depo district...
On Sunday members of the Southern Oklahoma Pride organization marched through the depo district as a demonstration against bullying against the LGBTQ community.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey says LGBTQ kids experience bullying at nearly twice the rate of other students.

Ardmore high school senior Alexus Wallace says she’s witnessed this firsthand.

“At school mostly there are a lot of kids that are bullied because they are gay even if they’ve never said that they’re gay,” Wallace said. “There’s a lot of people that will be just downright disrespectful.”

The Southern Oklahoma Pride organization was started to bring visibility to this kind of issue.

Events chair person Kimmely Norman wanted to honor those who have suffered and still suffer from bullying.

“Knowing that there have been individuals who have had to be silenced and then have died in that silence, we can’t do this, we’re humans,” Norman said.

On Sunday members of the organization gathered in Downtown Ardmore for a march.

The group silently carried signs of encouragement around the depot district.

“We walk for those who have been silenced and are no longer with us,” Norman said. “And we walk today for those who continue to half to be silent just to have a life.” (Norman)

Norman says that she hopes anyone who has suffered silently from bullying and witnessed their demonstration feels supported.

Because feeling supported can make a world of difference.

“Acceptance from at least one adult can decrease the risk of LGBTQ youth attempting suicide by 40 percent,” Norman said. “And if that doesn’t wake up our communities nothing will.”

“We’ve got to be more proud of who we are because you can’t change that about yourself,” Wallace said. “And nobody should force you to feel that way.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Houston-area man was working to put together a high school football All-Star Game next year...
Convicted child sex offender planned high school football ‘all-star’ game in Texoma
Zachary Jolliff was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the brutal attack of Denison mother...
Man gets 75 years in brutal attack of Denison mother
A Mesquite police officer has died after he was shot while responding to a disturbance at an...
Officer killed, suspect wounded in Dallas-area shooting
Sherman couple remembers how they met 18 years ago at Sherman’s Christmas parade
Sherman couple remembers how they met 18 years ago at Sherman’s Christmas parade
He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Grayson County Judge’s attorneys respond to citizen’s petition to remove him from office

Latest News

The family of missing 15-year-old Alicia Mendoza spent Saturday morning canvasing Ardmore for...
Family of missing Ardmore teen launch search effort
Sherman couple remembers how they met 18 years ago at Sherman’s Christmas parade
Sherman couple remembers how they met 18 years ago at Sherman’s Christmas parade
The family of missing 15-year-old Alicia Mendoza spent Saturday morning canvasing Ardmore for...
Family of missing Ardmore teen launch search effort
A Mesquite police officer has died after he was shot while responding to a disturbance at an...
Officer killed, suspect wounded in Dallas-area shooting