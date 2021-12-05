Southern Oklahoma Pride holds anit-bullying march in downtown Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey says LGBTQ kids experience bullying at nearly twice the rate of other students.

Ardmore high school senior Alexus Wallace says she’s witnessed this firsthand.

“At school mostly there are a lot of kids that are bullied because they are gay even if they’ve never said that they’re gay,” Wallace said. “There’s a lot of people that will be just downright disrespectful.”

The Southern Oklahoma Pride organization was started to bring visibility to this kind of issue.

Events chair person Kimmely Norman wanted to honor those who have suffered and still suffer from bullying.

“Knowing that there have been individuals who have had to be silenced and then have died in that silence, we can’t do this, we’re humans,” Norman said.

On Sunday members of the organization gathered in Downtown Ardmore for a march.

The group silently carried signs of encouragement around the depot district.

“We walk for those who have been silenced and are no longer with us,” Norman said. “And we walk today for those who continue to half to be silent just to have a life.” (Norman)

Norman says that she hopes anyone who has suffered silently from bullying and witnessed their demonstration feels supported.

Because feeling supported can make a world of difference.

“Acceptance from at least one adult can decrease the risk of LGBTQ youth attempting suicide by 40 percent,” Norman said. “And if that doesn’t wake up our communities nothing will.”

“We’ve got to be more proud of who we are because you can’t change that about yourself,” Wallace said. “And nobody should force you to feel that way.

