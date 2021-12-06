Texoma Local
A Freeze Tonight, Record Highs by Friday!

It’s another week of ridiculous temperature changes...
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stout northerly winds, over 40 mph at times, raked Texoma Sunday night and Monday morning, these winds have now exited our weather scene. In fact, we should be nearly calm from about 10pm tonight through breakfast time Tuesday. Skies will be clear.

Expect a freeze Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s and daytime highs in the upper 50s, some scattered afternoon/evening clouds but no rain.

A warming trend continues all week; we’ll be in the 60s for Wednesday’s highs, 70s for Thursday’s, and record-setting lower 80s for Friday. Skies should be mostly sunny Wednesday with a bit more cloud cover developing by Friday as a cold front approaches.

The cold front rolls through late Friday/early Saturday and it may produce a little rain, but as with Sunday’s front, moisture will be limited. Thus, if we get any precipitation, it will do little to ease our worsening drought. A reminder that fire danger will be high during the warm period later this week; please avoid outdoor burning or welding Thursday and Friday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Sunny, windy

Friday:  Partly cloudy, very windy

Saturday:  20% Rain early, mostly sunny and windy, cooler

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

