Gordonville family loses home in fire just months after freak accident that killed their toddler

This weekend, a Gordonville family lost their home to a fire on the heels of another...
This weekend, a Gordonville family lost their home to a fire on the heels of another heartbreaking tragedy.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - This weekend, a Gordonville family lost their home to a fire on the heels of another heartbreaking tragedy.

Sunday, a little before 6 am, the Hunt family woke up to flames engulfing their home.

They said they lost about everything, including many of the items belonging to their two-year-old, who died in a freak accident this summer.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal said the fire is still under investigation, but they are leaning towards an accidental electrical fire.

They have a GoFundMe account and said people can contact them at 903-814-1616.

