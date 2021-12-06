Gordonville family loses home in fire just months after freak accident that killed their toddler

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - This weekend, a Gordonville family lost their home to a fire on the heels of another heartbreaking tragedy.

Sunday, a little before 6 am, the Hunt family woke up to flames engulfing their home.

They said they lost about everything, including many of the items belonging to their two-year-old, who died in a freak accident this summer.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal said the fire is still under investigation, but they are leaning towards an accidental electrical fire.

They have a GoFundMe account and said people can contact them at 903-814-1616.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.