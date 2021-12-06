Gordonville family loses home in fire just months after freak accident that killed their toddler
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - This weekend, a Gordonville family lost their home to a fire on the heels of another heartbreaking tragedy.
Sunday, a little before 6 am, the Hunt family woke up to flames engulfing their home.
They said they lost about everything, including many of the items belonging to their two-year-old, who died in a freak accident this summer.
The Grayson County Fire Marshal said the fire is still under investigation, but they are leaning towards an accidental electrical fire.
They have a GoFundMe account and said people can contact them at 903-814-1616.
