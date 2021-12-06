Texoma Local
Late Night Rain Possible, Cold Wind GUARANTEED

Gusts of 30 40 mph are possible through noon Monday.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A cold front barrels through with a quick shot of late-night rain ending by 1 a.m. in the north and 4 a.m. around Paris; while an isolated severe storm is possible east of Highway 75, the intensity of storms will generally be moderate as opposed to severe. And some areas, especially in our western counties along I-35, may see very little rain at all. This is bad news because in general, we’re not going to get enough rain to have any effect on our worsening drought.

Stiff and chilly north winds are guaranteed behind the front, gusts may reach 40 mph late tonight and through Monday morning. Wind speeds will gradually ease into the afternoon; even though it will be sunny this is some rather chilly air, and highs will struggle to get much above 50 degrees. Quite a shock compared to our weekend warmth!

Expect a freeze Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s under clear skies followed by a super-fast return to spring warmth – gusty southerly winds and highs in the 70s return by Thursday.

Next weekend looks cooler with a small chance of rain as a cold front passes Friday or Saturday.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny, very windy and chilly

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Sunny, windy and warm

Friday:  Mostly sunny, windy and warm

Saturday:  20% Rain

Sunday: 20% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

