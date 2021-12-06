Oklahoma hires Brent Venables as head coach

NORMAN, Okla. (KXII)-The Oklahoma Sooners have hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as the new head coach.

Venables replaces Lincoln Riley, who left last week to take the head coaching job at the University of Southern California.

Venables was on Bob Stoops’ staff at Oklahoma, serving as co-defensive coordinator from 1999-2004 and as defensive coordinator from 2004-2011.

During his time at Clemson, Venables won the Broyles Award in 2016 which is award to the top assistant coach in college football.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.