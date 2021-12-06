Reward increase for a Texas top 10 most wanted fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - The reward for a Sherman man who is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list has increased to $8,500 says Texas Department of Public Safety.

Justin Marquiwis Cuba, who is this month’s featured fugitive, has been wanted since Aug. 3, 2021 when a warrant for his arrest was issued in connection to the homicide of a man in Ladonia by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for his arrest on Aug. 6, 2021, for two counts of failure to appear on the charges of aggravated robbery and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

In addition to the Texas Crime Stoppers reward, several other agencies are offering rewards for information leading to an arrest.

The Fannin County District Attorney’s Office is offering a $1,500 reward, and the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward.

The Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Cuba and his female accomplice, Carmen Cuba, also known as Carmen Taylor. The pair is wanted for the August 2021 homicide in Ladonia.

Cuba, who has been on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List since Oct. 1, 2021 is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest and left arm, as well as scars on his abdomen, right arm, left forearm and both shoulders.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

All tips are anonymous and tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.