Several hundred bikers ride in memory of creator of For The Kids Toy Run

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The annual For The Kids Toy Run kicked off Sunday, but this year the bikers aren’t just starting their engines to raise donations for the Salvation Army; they are riding in memory of one of the men behind the event’s creation.

For 26 years, Bruce Guffee dressed up as Santa Clause and led the pack of bikers at For The Kids Toy Run.

“This year, when we took it over, we were told Bruce will always be Santa, and then we got a little bit of a hiccup, and so Bruce is no longer with us,” said Kari Halk, the Director of For the Kids Benefit Foundation.

“His son George stepped up to the plate, and he’s our Santa.”

His family said Guffee died in April from an accident on his farm.

“Very big way to honor his memory today,” said Angela Guffee LeBlanc, Bruce Guffee’s father.

Sunday, friends and family alike gathered for their first ride without him.

“I’ve actually got his memorial patch right there,” said Scott Halley, one of the bikers at the event. “I knew him well. He was a good man. He’s missed.”

Several hundred bikers poured into the Classic Nissan of Texoma parking lot with their engines revving and ready to go.

“It’s invigorating,” said Halley. “It’s a lot of excitement. A lot of adrenaline.”

They brought toys, canned food, and monetary donations, all benefiting The Salvation Army of Grayson, Fannin, and Cooke Counties.

“These riders that are out here, they care enough to take care of the kids that don’t have what others have,” said Halk.

Together, they filed out onto Texoma pky driving to Sherman’s Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Guffee’s son led the way and carried his father’s legacy with him.

“This meant the world to him, and that’s why, as his children, we are here to honor him today, and hopefully, this tradition will carry on,” said Guffee LeBlanc.

