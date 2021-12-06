SISD employee’s receive a generous gift

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Christmas came early for employee’s at Sherman Independent School District after they received a $2,000 holiday check on Monday.

In efforts to spread some holiday cheer, members of the district’s leadership team went to each campus to deliver the bonus checks to teachers, faculty and staff in the middle of the school day.

They started their day at Sherman High, then went to all the middle schools and ended with visiting the elementary schools.

In total, they awarded two-point-four million dollars in bonuses to district employees.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.