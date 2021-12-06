Texoma Local
SISD employee's receive a generous gift

Every employee at Sherman Independent School district received a two-thousand dollar holiday...
Every employee at Sherman Independent School district received a two-thousand dollar holiday check on Monday.(Sherman Independent School District)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Christmas came early for employee’s at Sherman Independent School District after they received a $2,000 holiday check on Monday.

In efforts to spread some holiday cheer, members of the district’s leadership team went to each campus to deliver the bonus checks to teachers, faculty and staff in the middle of the school day.

They started their day at Sherman High, then went to all the middle schools and ended with visiting the elementary schools.

In total, they awarded two-point-four million dollars in bonuses to district employees.

