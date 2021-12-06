Two teens break into Sherman home, owner says she knows who’s responsible.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman says two teenage boys broke into her home two days in the past two weeks and she said knows who they are.

Christina Dorries said the first time the two teens walked through security camera footage from inside the house shows them “with their hands in their pockets securing things and leaving.”

“They were in our home for about 10 minutes (Saturday), they left and came back that same afternoon,” said Dorries. “I guess they were watching my home because I left at 1:43 pm with my grandbaby and by 1:52 pm they were back inside my home.”

They were in the house after Dorries left with her daughter and granddaughter and her son was home sleeping in his room.

“They went into my son’s room when he was sleeping, one kept watch by the front door,” Dorries said “It shoes them with a pillow case, one walks out of my son’s room with a pillow case that’s half full, and they go into my living room and fill it the rest of the way up.”

At one point the two go into her son’s room and shut the door while he was sleeping, but Dorries spoke with her son and said he slept through the entire encounter.

But the first time they broke in Dorries said she nearly face to face with the thieves.

“The morning when they first came the camera shows me shutting my bedroom door, I guess I’d gotten a drink of water and the very next footage is them coming in my home,” Dorries said.

The two teens stole a PS4, a PS4 Pro, games, a gaming headset, Beats headphones, a watch and a phone, approximately $1,300 in electronics.

Dorries said there was nearly a third encounter.

“Nearly three days after they broke into my home my son was home alone and I was out of town, and he called and told me there was people on the other side of the fence and he said ‘hey’ and they took off running,” Dorries said.

Dorries said their habits are going to be more vigilant going forward and is offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the two teens.

Dorries has reported the two she said were responsible to police and said she has spoken with both teens directly who she believes are in the video.

She said each has implicated the other as the culprit and neighbors have also confirmed they know the teens responsible.

Sherman Police criminal investigations division have taken over the case.

