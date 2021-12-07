Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Chevy Chase surprises customers at SC fast food restaurant

Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant(WRDW)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Some residents in South Carolina were treated to a Griswold’s Christmas … sort of.

Chevy Chase made an appearance at a Raising Cane location in Charleston to grab some chicken, according to WCSC.

But he didn’t stop there. The comedian went behind the counter to surprise unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter, and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

A few lucky customers were even able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there.

And while he may have asked if he could “refill your eggnog for you or get you something to eat,” it’s not likely Chase offered to “drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead,” in this scenario – leaving that for Clark Griswold.

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens break into Sherman home, owner says she knows who’s responsible.
Two teens break into Sherman home, owner says she knows who’s responsible
Every employee at Sherman Independent School district received a two-thousand dollar holiday...
Sherman ISD employees receive a generous gift
Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Reward increase for a Texas top 10 most wanted fugitive
This weekend, a Gordonville family lost their home to a fire on the heels of another...
Gordonville family loses home in fire just months after freak accident that killed their toddler
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in this file photo. Putin...
Biden-Putin square off for 2 hours as Ukraine tensions mount
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Defense rests at Jussie Smollett’s trial
Pottsboro man gets 35 years for arson, burglary, assault at ex’s home
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps
Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable...
Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son to brain cancer, dedicates show in his honor