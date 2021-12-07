Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Drake withdraws 2 Grammy nominations from final ballot

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy.

The four-time Grammy winner and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. They said Drake’s request was honored by the academy.

The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicity on the matter.

On Monday, the Grammys has already removed Drake’s nominations from the nominee list on its website.

Drake was nominated for best rap album “Certified Lover Boy” and “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug, which earned a nomination for best rap performance.

FILE - Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday,...
FILE - Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy. The four-time Grammy winner and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Drake has called out the Grammys in previous years. The rapper has shown his displeasure for not being nominated outside the rap category. He also took aim at the importance of the Grammy Awards during his acceptance speech after “God’s Plan” won best rap song in 2019.

“If there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promised you, you already won,” said Drake while holding his trophy. Before the rapper continued, his speech was cut off.

The Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Every employee at Sherman Independent School district received a two-thousand dollar holiday...
Sherman ISD employees receive a generous gift
Two teens break into Sherman home, owner says she knows who’s responsible.
Two teens break into Sherman home, owner says she knows who’s responsible
This weekend, a Gordonville family lost their home to a fire on the heels of another...
Gordonville family loses home in fire just months after freak accident that killed their toddler
Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Reward increase for a Texas top 10 most wanted fugitive
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward

Latest News

A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing,...
China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit
Drake withdrew his Grammy nominations from consideration.
Hollywood Minute: Drake withdraws nominations from Grammys
FILE - Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, speaks with members of the...
Pence’s former top aide cooperating with Jan. 6 panel
Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in North Carolina