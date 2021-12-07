Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

‘Little slice of hell’ house to hit the market in Colorado

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A house is back on the market after its real estate listing went viral over the summer for describing it as a “little slice of hell,” KKTV reported.

The home was severely vandalized with graffiti and soiled carpets. After months of renovations, it looks completely different.

In July, the home sold for $580,000. It needed a lot of work - at least $150,000 worth.

“It’s probably one of the coolest experiences to see a house go from that, which is pretty much the worst that you’re going to see, to what it is today, which is incredible and beautiful,” said

Mimi Foster, the former listing agent, wasn’t sure this project could be tackled.

“Everything needs to be done, every surface in the house has black paint,” Foster said. “When I first came, the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

Now the next homeowner will be greeted with a new look.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement built up for this house, so we’re excited to be able to let people see it the right way instead of partially finished,” said. “We want people to see it for what it is, which is a beautiful home.”

Police say an evicted tenant did all the damage to the house, but she was never charged.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens break into Sherman home, owner says she knows who’s responsible.
Two teens break into Sherman home, owner says she knows who’s responsible
Every employee at Sherman Independent School district received a two-thousand dollar holiday...
Sherman ISD employees receive a generous gift
Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Reward increase for a Texas top 10 most wanted fugitive
This weekend, a Gordonville family lost their home to a fire on the heels of another...
Gordonville family loses home in fire just months after freak accident that killed their toddler
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in this file photo. Putin...
Biden-Putin square off for 2 hours as Ukraine tensions mount
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Defense rests at Jussie Smollett’s trial
Pottsboro man gets 35 years for arson, burglary, assault at ex’s home
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps
Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable...
Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son to brain cancer, dedicates show in his honor