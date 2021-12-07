Pottsboro man gets 35 years for arson, burglary, assault at ex’s home

SHERMAN, Tex. (KXII) – A Pottsboro man was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison for breaking into his ex’s house and attacking her days after trying to burn down her home.

Cory Glenn Rucker, 36, pleaded guilty to arson, burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Grayson County prosecutors said Rucker had been in a romantic relationship with the victim that ended badly and made multiple threats to kill the victim and burn down her house prior to the incident.

On October 4, 2020, while most of the household was sleeping, one of the residents noticed a burning trash can underneath the house. Rucker had stuffed a t-shirt into the can and ignited it before leaving the scene.

Nine days later, prosecutors said Rucker broke into the victim’s house, pinned her down while she was sleeping in bed, strangled her, and struck her in the head with an unidentified object.

Other residents in the house heard the victim screaming and Rucker ran off.

Grayson County Sherriff’s Deputies were able to locate Mr. Rucker and he confessed, saying: “(The victim) triggered him.”

“This is everyone’s nightmare,” said Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Smith, who prosecuted the case. “The defendant is dangerous and the community is best served by his absence.”

“We commend the response of the Grayson County Sherriff’s Office and their subsequent investigation,” Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith added. “This case is another lesson that we cannot ignore threatening or erratic behavior. If someone is threatening you or your loved ones, we recommend that you report it immediately and take steps to protect yourself.”

Rucker must serve 17.5 years before being eligible for parole.

