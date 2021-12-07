Ratchford signs with Wichita State

Texoma Local
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla (KXII) - Sulphur multi-sport star Reese Ratchford has signed with Wichita State to play college baseball.

Ratchford is one of the best baseball players in the area and is a key part of the Sulphur baseball team. He is also the quarterback for the Sulphur baseball team. Baseball gets the nod for Ratchford to play in college.

“I love all the coaches that I’ve had,” Ratchford said. “They have helped me out a lot. Their mentoring and teaching is what helped me get to the next level.”

