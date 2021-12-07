Texoma Local
Ringling aims for state championship

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RINGLING, Okla (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils will play for a state championship this weekend when they face Cashion.

These two will meet at UCO in Edmond at 1pm on Saturday to settle the Class A state title. Ringling won state in 2019. They are looking to win their third title in three years. They have five titles in all.

The Blue Devils came up with some late game dramatics in the semifinals, winning 13-12 with a goal line stand to preserve the win.

“We are turning somersaults,” Ringling head coach Phil Koons said. “We are elated to be there. We have worked hard for this all year. The kids have had a great season. Everyone wants to get to that 15th week. Everyone wants to get to the playoffs, we made those goals. The cliche is to play them one at a time and we did that. Lo and behold, we are in the 15th game of the year so we are elated.”

