Sooners fans welcome Venables back to OU, look towards new conference

The University of Oklahoma held an event Monday morning to officially announce Brent Venables as their new head football coach.(KSWO)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Sooners have a new head football coach.

After the shock of Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for the head coaching job at the University of Southern California last week, Sooners are welcoming Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables back to OU.

“I’ve been like every Sooner fan, obsessively on Twitter for the last week,” Sooner R. C. Betancourt said. “Updating every ten minutes. Pretending to work and then checking again to see who the new coach would be. I figured it would be Venables. I mean I figured it would be him from the jump pretty much. It just made too much sense.”

Betancourt said he’s glad to see Venables back. Venables coached defense at OU from 1999 until 2011.

“I’ve told people he’s a maniac.” Betancourt said. “Like he’s got veins jutting out of his neck. He’s really animated on the sidelines. So it’s a lot different. It’ll be a lot different.”

“I’m excited for him. He’s been here before so he kinda knows how we operate and all that,” Sooner David Hall said.

Hall said Venables has the experience needed to be head coach, and he’s thinking about what’s on every Sooner’s mind right now: how the coach will do as OU moves towards the Southeastern Conference.

“SEC’s competitive, that’s kind of why we jumped in there,” Hall said. “I’m hoping they end up going to like an 8 team play off. That’s kind of what I’m hoping for. Cause I’ll be honest, with ‘Bama and Georgia in there, it’s going to be hard to be one of the top SEC teams getting into the playoffs.”

“We’re just in a weird state right now, I think that’s why everybody was so anxious all week,” Betancourt said. “It was cause we’re in a time of transition.”

