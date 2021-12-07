Texoma veteran talks Pearl Harbor attack 80 years later

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The surprise attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii back on Dec. 7 of 1941 was one of the few times one Texoma veteran ever saw his father cry.

“It really broke him up,” said Charles Brown, a Korean War veteran who served from 1951-1972. “He was really upset about (the attack on) the Arizona, he lost a lot of his friends on there.”

Brown’s father was stationed on the USS Arizona from 1934 to 1938 and on that day Japanese forces dropped a bomb through the deck of the Arizona.

Members of Brown’s father’s stationed on the stern of the ship, opposite from where the bomb hit.

“(My father) didn’t talk to anyone except for one of his best friends,” Brown said. “He called him that day and talked to him because he was still on the ship, he hadn’t gotten off when my dad did and he kept in touch with him quite a few years.”

More than 2,400 Americans died in the attack when hundreds of Japanese fighter planes descended on the base.

The attack destroyed or damaged nearly 20 American naval vessels, and killed 2,400 Americans, including civilians. Another 1,000 were wounded and the very next day President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare War on Japan as America was thrust into Word War 2.

Brown was 9-years-old when Pearl Harbor was attacked and he would join the army ten years later in 1951.

He was stationed at the Schofield Barracks just north of Pearl Harbor before fighting 9 months in the Korean War from September of ‘51 to May of ‘52.

Brown said he listened to World War 2 unfold on the radio everyday from the start to the finish.

“I listened to D-Day landing on the radio,” Brown said. “I think everyone should look at the history of the United states and review that and realize that we live how we live because of that.”

