Two water treatment plant resolutions approved at Sherman council meeting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman city council approved two resolutions regarding their ongoing water treatment plant projects.

“You know we’re on the cusp of some big development projects that we’re gonna need the extra capacity for,” said Mayor David Plyler.

Two resolutions: an ongoing project for back up generators at the Sherman Water Treatment Plant, and purchasing nearly 40 acres of land next to the existing plant off FM 691.

“One of the things we learned during the great power outage is it takes a lot of electricity to move a lot of water,” said Councilman Josh Stevenson. “The other part of it is we’re about to be sending a lot more water from Lake Texoma than we’ve ever sent before. And so we’re gonna need a lot more electricity to move a lot more bigger pumps to move a lot more water.”

At Monday’s meeting, council approved both resolutions. The first, to split the current project with engineers into 3 phases.

“Expedite those engineering services and expedite ordering materials that are currently harder to get,” said Plyler.

Something both Mayor Plyler and Councilman Stevenson said are proactive steps due to February’s snow storm, and big developers, like Texas Instruments, and steady growth coming to Sherman.

“We have a big water user coming to town and they’re gonna need a lot of water. We’ve got to have that infrastructure ready. And then the other side of that is we want to make sure that there’s a good electrical supply out there so we can depend on it during inclimate weather so we don’t ever lose water again,” said Stevenson.

The other resolution approved, land to expand the current plant for a lake or reservoir, which is similar to Fannin County’s Bois d’Arc Lake just on a smaller scale and not for recreation.

“We’re digging our lake so that if anything ever happens to the pipeline that goes down to the lake like it did earlier this year we have water on hand and we can keep generating and keep the water in people’s pipes,” said Stevenson.

So if another “snowpocalypse” comes or something happens to the Lake Texoma pumps, the city will have days of water ready as back up.

“I think we’ll see an entirely different situation. I don’t think we’ll ever see that again in Texas, but never say never. And we’re preparing for that,” said Plyler.

