Warmer Winds Blowing, Next Front Arrives Friday Night

Strong winds and warming temperatures make for high fire danger Thursday and Friday
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Texoma saw an area-wide freeze Tuesday morning, expect warmer winds to blow the rest of the week.

After a cool start around 37 degrees Wednesday morning, we’ll be well into the 60s for Wednesday’s highs, in the upper 70s for Thursday’s, and around 80 or 81 degrees for Friday. Skies should be mostly sunny Wednesday with a bit more cloud cover developing by Friday ahead of a cold front.

The front rolls through late Friday/early Saturday, but persistent dry air aloft forces me to remove any significant chance of rain as it passes. The weekend should be seasonably cool in the wake of the front with lows 30-40 degrees and highs mid-50s to around 60. Unfortunately, we’ll have strong northerly winds on Saturday replaced by stiff southerly breezes on Sunday.

Please avoid outdoor burning or welding Thursday and Friday, and as always, safely dispose of smoking materials.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Friday:  Partly cloudy, very windy

Saturday:  Mostly sunny and windy, cooler

Sunday: Sunny, windy afternoon

Monday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Tuesday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

