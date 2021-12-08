Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Atoka Police seek missing woman

Hill is a 38-year-old female, with light skin, standing 5’4," and weighing 140 pounds, with...
Hill is a 38-year-old female, with light skin, standing 5’4," and weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.(Atoka Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Atoka Police are searching for a woman reported missing Monday.

Jayla Jill Hill, 38, was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work.

Atoka Police said Hill was last seen with Robby Humphrey in a gray 2005 F-250 with Arkansas tags F303082.

Hill is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Hill or Humphrey, you’re asked to call the Atoka Police Department at 580-889-3250.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office has taken a new step.
Petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office moves to new judge
Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Reward increase for a Texas top 10 most wanted fugitive
Two teens break into Sherman home, owner says she knows who’s responsible.
Two teens break into Sherman home, owner says she knows who’s responsible
Booking photo of Cory Glenn Rucker
Pottsboro man gets 35 years for arson, burglary, assault at ex’s home
This weekend, a Gordonville family lost their home to a fire on the heels of another...
Gordonville family loses home in fire just months after freak accident that killed their toddler

Latest News

Smoke was visible for several miles after a fire burned down an Ardmore home on S Street...
Fire destroys Ardmore home
The Polar Express themed parade held a float contest, and KXII’s very own David Reed was one of...
Durant Christmas parade hit Main Street Tuesday evening
Over the last couple of months many hands have been at work painting a new mural just beside...
New collaborative mural beside Sherman City Hall
The lawsuit to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office has taken a new step.
Petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office moves to new judge