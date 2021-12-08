Atoka Police seek missing woman

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Atoka Police are searching for a woman reported missing Monday.

Jayla Jill Hill, 38, was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work.

Atoka Police said Hill was last seen with Robby Humphrey in a gray 2005 F-250 with Arkansas tags F303082.

Hill is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Hill or Humphrey, you’re asked to call the Atoka Police Department at 580-889-3250.

