Durant Christmas parade hit Main Street Tuesday evening

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Durant was in the holiday spirit this evening with their annual Christmas parade.

Over 100 floats took Main Street at 7:00 Tuesday night.

But streets were already lined with parade-goers about an hour beforehand.

One 12-year-old boy said he’s been coming to the parade with his family every year since he was little. He said it’s just one of the many things he loves about Christmastime.

”Being with family that’s my favorite part. And listening to the music too, yeah. ‘Why is that?’ You know I just like getting together and like it’s just fun. You get to eat a lot, you get to have a lot of food. That’s the best part too, food and the family. That’s what I like,” said Carson Allen of Durant.

The Polar Express themed parade held a float contest, and KXII’s very own David Reed was one of the judges this year.

