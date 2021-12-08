Texoma Local
Fire destroys Ardmore home

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Smoke was visible for several miles after a fire burned down an Ardmore home on S Street Southeast Tuesday morning.

According to the Ardmore Fire Department, the blaze began around 9 AM.

Ardmore Fire Department Training Officer Jason Woydziak said the firefighters knew it would be a working fire before they arrived because of how much smoke they could see.

When firefighters reached the scene, the home was completely in flames.

One of the homeowners had minor burns, but is expected to recover.

Woydziak said the fire department used a bulldozer to make sure all the embers were out.

”Once this got to the point where it was no longer salvageable, we had to call for a bulldozer to come in and really just kind of spread out the rubble and allow us to extinguish that,” Woydziak said.

“With these high wind conditions and everything being so dry, the slightest ember could set the fuel behind me on fire and possibly take out more structures.”

Woydziak said the house was totally lost, and an outhouse and car were also burned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

