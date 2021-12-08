Texoma Local
Gunter prepares for state semifinals

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers have been dominant in the playoffs averaging over 55 points per game. They will try to continue that trend when they face Lubbock Roosevelt in the state semifinals on Friday.

Gunter is coming off a 35-14 win over Holliday in the regional finals. That has been their closest playoff game by far. Gunter expects a test this week against another undefeated team.

”We’ve got to do a great job of trying to slow them down,” head coach Jake Fieszel said. “Trying to make some stops on first down and try and get them into some second and long, third and long situations and try and get off the field on defense. Offensively we’ve got to try and control the line of scrimmage and punch the ball into the end zone when we get into the red zone.”

Gunter will play Roosevelt at 7pm at Abilene Christian University.

