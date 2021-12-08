New collaborative mural beside Sherman City Hall

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new piece of art was dedicated tonight in Sherman. What’s behind the community mural.

Over the last couple of months many hands have been at work painting a new mural just beside Sherman City Hall.

“We hired an artist, David Freeman. He designed it and blocked it out on the wall. People got to come during Arts Fest and a couple of other times and sort of paint by numbers, pick up a brush, get the right color, paint the right spot,” said Heidi Rushing, President of the Sherman Cultural District Advisory Board.

It commemorates the 40th anniversary of Sherman Arts Fest; something important to this Texas Cultural City.

“For the theme we picked celebrate the arts, you can see on that panel it actually says celebrate the arts. But we wanted to really do something that would highlight all of the cultural assets in Sherman and be something fun for people to come and look at and take pictures with,” said Rushing.

“People came and were able to put their own personal touch on the mural throughout the community. So I think it’s a great thing to have here. it’s colorful, it’s fun,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler.

Citizens of Sherman as well as art students from Sherman High School and Austin College had a hand in bringing the city’s newest piece of public art to life. Designer and project leader, David Freeman has done many collaborative murals across Texas. It’s his first in Sherman.

“Collaborative murals strengthen the community. It brings everyone together and then it projects collectively everyone’s voice,” said Freeman.

A mural completed by the community, for the community.

“I think public art is very important because it really identifies the character of your community,” said Plyler.

“It’s for everyone, it’s for everyone,” said Freeman, on the importance of public art.

“Public art is such a great way to tell you that you’re in a specific place. You’re not just in any town, you’re in Sherman,” said Rushing.

