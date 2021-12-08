OHP investigating after Durant High School student hit by driver

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant High School student said his car ran out of gas after he pulled out of his driveway headed to school Tuesday morning and while he was filling it up another driver hit him in the road.

“He just kept going, I mean he slowed down a little bit after he hit me but he just kept going,” said Dan Holley.

Holley said the driver hit his with his side mirror and he needed stitches.

“They said no fracture but it started swelling pretty bad,” Holley said.

Holley told investigators it was a man driving an older model, early 2000′s red Ford F-150 that clipped his elbow on the back of their passenger side mirror driving west on Silo Road past Frank Lane around 7:45 am Tuesday.

Holley says he was going at least 50 miles per hour.

“How can you hit someone and keep going? Even if you didn’t know you hit me, you hit something,” Holley said.

According to Oklahoma law drivers are required to render aid if they hit a pedestrian causing bodily injury or damage to their vehicle.

They must also provide their name, address and registration number, as well as show their drivers license and a security form.

The driver who hit Holley did not. A felony which holds a fine of up to $1,000 and a prison sentence of up to two years.

The car Holley said was responsible was also caught on doorbell video camera travelling at a high rate of speed on the road.

“I went to school, but it was pretty difficult because I only had one hand and trying to drive like that is pretty difficult,” Holley said. “I tried to feed because I couldn’t really feed with one hand.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

