Petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office moves to new judge

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The lawsuit to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office has taken a new step.

Denison citizen John Palmer filed the petition last week in Grayson County, the 397th District Court, to remove Magers from office, citing his DWI arrest last year.

According to Magers’ attorney, Joe Brown, the judge for that court, Brian Gary, has recused himself in the case.

Judge Ray Wheless will hear the case now.

He presides over several counties, including Grayson, as the 1st administrative judicial region judge.

He will decide whether or not to issue a citation against Magers, which is necessary for the case to advance to trial.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.