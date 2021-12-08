Sherman police break ground on new building

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are breaking ground on the next chapter for their department.

“It’s a huge day; it’s a big day for the police department, for the members of the police department, the city as a whole,” said Sherman Police Chief Zachary Flores.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking for a new department building is half a decade in the making for him, and he says it’s coming just at the right time.

" [It’s] a new facility that wouldn’t just house our current facility police force, but a growing police force,” said Flores.

Flores said the building would allow them to double their current amount of officers of about 70, which is already a tight squeeze in their 1960s building.

“It’s gonna provide the space that they need,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler. “They’re on top of themselves in that small station that they have.”

It has a price tag of just over 15 million dollars.

That money came from a Sherman City Council 30 million dollar bond.

“This police station is sorely needed in the city of Sherman,” said Plyler. “This is going to serve generations of folks in the city.”

As they put up their new walls off the intersection of W. Travis St. and Northgate Dr., they said their old station would turn into offices for other city workers.

“Just as the police department grows, so does every other single service in the city,” said Flores. “The building still has life in it yet, but it’s just not suitable for a police department.”

Flores said Tuesday’s dig is making a mark on generations to come.

“There’s gonna be other police chiefs, other police officers, that are gonna live within its walls and operate out of it, and it’s gonna serve the city for years to come,” said Flores.

Sherman police said they expect it to open in early 2023.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.