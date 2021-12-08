Texoma Local
Wind Machine Back in Business

Strong winds, dry vegetation and near-record warmth make for high fire danger Thursday and Friday.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southerly winds will push away the chilly air with “spring” returning for Thursday and Friday.

As the surface pressure gradient tightens winds will increase and it will be quite windy Thursday and probably even gustier, 35 or 40 mph, on Friday. These will be fairly dry and definitely warm winds so with all of the freeze-dried vegetation, fire danger will be rather high, certainly for December.

A cold front rolls through late Friday/early Saturday, but persistent dry air forces me to remove any significant chance of rain as it passes. It will be windy and quite a bit cooler behind the front, Saturday will be similar to Monday – sunny, windy and on the chilly side. The good news: Saturday’s wind will steadily decrease during the afternoon so it won’t be “too bad” in that time frame.

We’ll have another freeze Sunday morning followed by strong southerly winds are readings back into the 70-degree range by early next week. There’s a small chance for rain as Gulf moisture flows northward in that time frame, but there won’t be any fronts or upper wave to do much with it. Thus, any precip. Is expected to be spotty and light and just does not look very promising from this faraway lens.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Friday:  Mostly sunny, very windy

Saturday:  Mostly sunny and windy, cooler

Sunday: Sunny, windy afternoon

Monday: Mostly cloudy, very windy

Tuesday: 20% Showers, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers, very windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

