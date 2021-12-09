Arrest made in Savoy school threat

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Police have made an arrest in a school threat in Savoy.

Police said on Saturday they were notified by Savoy ISD administration of a possible threat against students.

An investigation was immediately launched and after several students were interviewed a juvenile suspect was arrested for making a terroristic threat.

Police did not give details of the threat made.

Police say there is no further threat to students and as a precaution police will have an extra presence on campuses.

Students are not allowed to bring any bags or backpacks to school for the next two weeks, and metal detectors are also in place for the time being, police said.

