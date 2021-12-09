Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Arrest made in Savoy school threat

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Police have made an arrest in a school threat in Savoy.

Police said on Saturday they were notified by Savoy ISD administration of a possible threat against students.

An investigation was immediately launched and after several students were interviewed a juvenile suspect was arrested for making a terroristic threat.

Police did not give details of the threat made.

Police say there is no further threat to students and as a precaution police will have an extra presence on campuses.

Students are not allowed to bring any bags or backpacks to school for the next two weeks, and metal detectors are also in place for the time being, police said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office has taken a new step.
Petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office moves to new judge
A brand new holiday event is coming to Sherman.
Sherman hosting first ever Nights of Lights event
OHP investigating after Durant High School student hit by driver.
OHP investigating after Durant High School student hit by driver
Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Reward increase for a Texas top 10 most wanted fugitive

Latest News

Bigler Stouffer II is denied clemency.
Oklahoma executes man for 1985 slaying of schoolteacher
A judge sentenced Shawn Baumgardner to life without parole in Tishomingo Thursday.
Convicted murderer who escaped on original sentencing day gets life in prison
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a murder...
OSBI arrests 17-year-old in Choctaw County homicide case
Grayson County residents voice their thoughts on cement plant eyeing next location in the County
Attorneys hired in attempt to discourage cement plant from moving to Grayson County