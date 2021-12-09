Texoma Local
Attorneys hired in attempt to discourage cement plant from moving to Grayson County

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County, Sherman and Dorchester have all hired attorneys.

They know a company is trying to put a cement plant in the county, and they want no part of it.

“It being an uphill battle, it’s simply that these plants legislative at the state level are pro growth and we appreciate that we want to grow, we just want the right style of growth,” Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said.

On Tuesday the Grayson County judge and commissioners approved the hire of an environmental attorney out of Austin in an attempt to discourage Black Mountain LLC from moving in and putting a cement plant in Dorchester.

“He is an environmental specialist so he is used to dealing with permits and all the requirements they need to get the permit in and to make sure that everything is done proper they will look at the surrounding areas and make sure hopefully that it fits the area that it’s going to,” Mayor of Dorchester David Smith said.

The cities of Sherman and Dorchester have also retained an attorney, this one out of McKinney.

They know if they want to prevent this plant from coming to the area, they will have to have their T’s crossed and their I’s dotted.

“We are just going to work together, there are several things even though they are in the ETJ that we can work together that can either slow the process or make it out where they won’t want to come to the area,” Mayor Smith said.

Mayor Smith said people have the right to buy land and he is not against that.

In fact, he is not sure if Black Mountain has purchased the 600 acres they would need yet, but he is worried about the health and environmental impact this would bring.

“I feel very good earlier I used the analogy the shotgun approach cause we have so many tools I think we can fight with this but really I would like to change that to a gatling gun cause we are hitting it with full caliber but just with a lot of them,” Smith said.

