Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Australian energy company bringing “green hydrogen” plant to Ardmore

The Ardmore Development Authority announced an Australian energy company will be brining a...
The Ardmore Development Authority announced an Australian energy company will be brining a “green hydrogen” plant to Ardmore.(Woodside Energy, LTD)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore is embracing the future by welcoming a renewable energy producer from Australia.

The city decided to sell land in Westport Industrial Park to an Australian energy company called Woodside.

The land on Key Drive is the future home of H20K, a green hydrogen production facility, meaning they’ll use renewable energy to produce more renewable energy…

“A very efficient fuel and a very low carbon footprint that will be able to be commercialized,” Ardmore Development Authority president and CEO Mita Bates said. “The green hydrogen that will be produced in Ardmore will be used in fuel cells that can then power vehicles.”

Bates said it’s the first of its kind in Oklahoma, a state already known as an energy pioneer.

“Oklahoma has historically been a fossil fuel state, oil and gas,” Bates said. “And that still is one of the primary employers of products in the state. But as the country and world even evolves to more sustainable energy sources, you’ve seen us create wind power in an abundance in Oklahoma now. You’ve actually seen the solar sector develop quite nicely as well.”

Bates said they’ve been working on the project for about a year and they anticipate up to one hundred new jobs will be created.

“Ranging in skills from engineering positions to commercial truck drivers,” Bates said. “So you’re going to have a variety of job times and ranges in salary.”

Bates said they’re hoping to have the facility up and running by 2025.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office has taken a new step.
Petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office moves to new judge
Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Reward increase for a Texas top 10 most wanted fugitive
Two teens break into Sherman home, owner says she knows who’s responsible.
Two teens break into Sherman home, owner says she knows who’s responsible
Booking photo of Cory Glenn Rucker
Pottsboro man gets 35 years for arson, burglary, assault at ex’s home
This weekend, a Gordonville family lost their home to a fire on the heels of another...
Gordonville family loses home in fire just months after freak accident that killed their toddler

Latest News

A brand new holiday event is coming to Sherman.
Sherman hosting first ever Nights of Lights event
If you have a phone on the older side, you may need a new cell phone to stay connected because...
Several mobile companies are saying goodbye to 3G services this New Year
OHP investigating after Durant High School student hit by driver.
OHP investigating after Durant High School student hit by driver
Hill is a 38-year-old female, with light skin, standing 5’4," and weighing 140 pounds, with...
Atoka Police seek missing woman