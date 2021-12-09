Australian energy company bringing “green hydrogen” plant to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore is embracing the future by welcoming a renewable energy producer from Australia.

The city decided to sell land in Westport Industrial Park to an Australian energy company called Woodside.

The land on Key Drive is the future home of H20K, a green hydrogen production facility, meaning they’ll use renewable energy to produce more renewable energy…

“A very efficient fuel and a very low carbon footprint that will be able to be commercialized,” Ardmore Development Authority president and CEO Mita Bates said. “The green hydrogen that will be produced in Ardmore will be used in fuel cells that can then power vehicles.”

Bates said it’s the first of its kind in Oklahoma, a state already known as an energy pioneer.

“Oklahoma has historically been a fossil fuel state, oil and gas,” Bates said. “And that still is one of the primary employers of products in the state. But as the country and world even evolves to more sustainable energy sources, you’ve seen us create wind power in an abundance in Oklahoma now. You’ve actually seen the solar sector develop quite nicely as well.”

Bates said they’ve been working on the project for about a year and they anticipate up to one hundred new jobs will be created.

“Ranging in skills from engineering positions to commercial truck drivers,” Bates said. “So you’re going to have a variety of job times and ranges in salary.”

Bates said they’re hoping to have the facility up and running by 2025.

