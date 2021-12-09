Texoma Local
Celina prepares for state semifinals

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CELINA, Texas (KXII) - The Celina Bobcats will face Gilmer in the state semifinals on Friday in Prosper.

The Bobcats are 12-1 on the season and will face another powerhouse program that is 13-1 in Gilmer. Celina is coming off an impressive win in the regional finals. They beat Aubrey 34-0 to advance to the semifinals.

“It’s obviously fun playing in the 5th round on this big stage,” Celina Tight End Brady Cunningham said. “We are just staying locked in and staying on the path that we are supposed to be going on. We’re not letting anything stray us.”

“The coaches are emphasizing worrying about what we’re doing now and not going on social media or listening to what other people are saying,” Celina safety Zach Ververka said. “We’re just focused on our task at hand.”

“You have to get this game to get the next game,” head coach Bill Elliott said. “That’s always the trap when you get to this point of the season. Fortunately as a coaching staff, we have been here several times before and we know that. So, we started talking about that on Saturday morning. We have talked about it at workout and yesterday. We will stress that all week. They have done a really good job this year about focusing and taking it one week at a time. I think they will focus on that.”

