Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Convicted murderer who escaped on original sentencing day gets life in prison

A judge sentenced Shawn Baumgardner to life without parole in Tishomingo Thursday.
A judge sentenced Shawn Baumgardner to life without parole in Tishomingo Thursday.(Johnston Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County judge has sentenced a convicted murderer and jail escapee to life in prison without parole.

The family of David Trammell all gave their testimony looking Shawn Michael Baumgardner, 34, of Kingston, right in the eye Thursday morning, telling him how much pain he has caused them.

This just before the judge handed down two life sentences for murder and his escape, as well as four more years for stealing the car he was driving when he killed David Trammell that night.

Baumgardner was being chased by police in October of 2020, high on meth after being pulled over for a busted headlight when he slammed his pickup into David and Verna Trammell’s car, killing David Trammell.

Baumgardner escaped from the Johnston County Jail the day he was originally set to be sentenced on October 28th. After a two-day manhunt he was caught, one day before what would have been David Trammell’s 72nd birthday.

In the courtroom Thursday, Baumgarnder said he accepted the responsibility of his actions.

Verna Trammell told him in the courtroom, “When you escaped, I prayed you wouldn’t kill another person.”

Baumgardner will now serve two life sentences for murder, escape, and four years for stealing a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office has taken a new step.
Petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office moves to new judge
A brand new holiday event is coming to Sherman.
Sherman hosting first ever Nights of Lights event
OHP investigating after Durant High School student hit by driver.
OHP investigating after Durant High School student hit by driver
Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Reward increase for a Texas top 10 most wanted fugitive

Latest News

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a murder...
OSBI arrests 17-year-old in Choctaw County homicide case
Grayson County residents voice their thoughts on cement plant eyeing next location in the County
Attorneys hired in attempt to discourage cement plant from moving to Grayson County
Heroes with hope helps provide local children with holiday gifts at Shop With Cops event.
Local law enforcement provide holiday gifts at Shop With Cops
A brand new holiday event is coming to Sherman.
Sherman hosting first ever Nights of Lights event