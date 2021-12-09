Convicted murderer who escaped on original sentencing day gets life in prison

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County judge has sentenced a convicted murderer and jail escapee to life in prison without parole.

The family of David Trammell all gave their testimony looking Shawn Michael Baumgardner, 34, of Kingston, right in the eye Thursday morning, telling him how much pain he has caused them.

This just before the judge handed down two life sentences for murder and his escape, as well as four more years for stealing the car he was driving when he killed David Trammell that night.

Baumgardner was being chased by police in October of 2020, high on meth after being pulled over for a busted headlight when he slammed his pickup into David and Verna Trammell’s car, killing David Trammell.

Baumgardner escaped from the Johnston County Jail the day he was originally set to be sentenced on October 28th. After a two-day manhunt he was caught, one day before what would have been David Trammell’s 72nd birthday.

In the courtroom Thursday, Baumgarnder said he accepted the responsibility of his actions.

Verna Trammell told him in the courtroom, “When you escaped, I prayed you wouldn’t kill another person.”

Baumgardner will now serve two life sentences for murder, escape, and four years for stealing a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.