Local law enforcement provide holiday gifts at Shop With Cops

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Heroes With Hope has a winter goal: to make sure every child has a happy holiday.

That’s why every December they enlist the help of local law enforcement to put on Shop With Cops.

“This month is so rewarding because they get to do something that’s completely different and they get to have fun doing it,” said Heroes With Hope director Melissa Woolly. “They get to give back to the community in a different way.”

The group raises money all year long for this one event so hundreds of local kids can find joy alongside sheriff’s deputies and police officers.

“They’ll be assigned to different police officers, they’ll take them along with their parents in the police car and everything and once everyone’s ready we’ll go to Walmart and go on a shopping spree,” said Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant.

Each child has a $100 budget to pick out whatever they want, and many of them zero in on toys and games.

However toys are just a part of the shopping list.

The children are selected from recommendations from the community, who nominate kids from families with the greatest needs.

“The majority of the time believe it or not these kids are wanting like blankets and sheets and shoes things that a lot of us just take for granted,” Woolly said.

While those essentials are important there’s one important rule: even if it puts them over budget, every child gets at least one toy.

“They’re getting things they wouldn’t normally get, and the less fortunate kids that are unable to have a good Christmas we try to get everybody,” sheriff Bryant said. “So that’s our main goal to make sure every kid has a Christmas this year.”

Heroes With Hope will continue shopping events all month and you can contribute by donating here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.