Madill soccer standout signs with Murray State College

MADILL, Okla (KXII) - Madill soccer standout Jimena Guevara is headed to Murray State College.

Guevara has been a big part of the Madill program and she is ready to continue her playing career in Tishomingo.

“I just really loved the environment there and the coaches as well,” Guevara said. “I took a tour there a couple of weeks ago and really liked how everything went.”

