OSBI arrests 17-year-old in Choctaw County homicide case

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a murder case from November.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a murder case from November.

Sacarious Holman is charged as an adult with first degree murder.

On the evening of November 15, the Hugo Police Department and the OSBI were called to the backyard of a home on the 800 block of West First in Hugo, where they found 34-year-old Phillip Jones had died from gunshot wounds.

OSBI says two suspects were identified in this case, Holman and another juvenile of Native American descent. The FBI is now investigating due to the McGirt ruling.

Holman has been taken to a juvenile detention center, and is awaiting trial.

