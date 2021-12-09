Sherman hosting first ever Nights of Lights event

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A brand new holiday event is coming to Sherman.

Sherman Parks and Rec is hosting Nights of Lights this Saturday.

They’ll have a band, food trucks, and bounce houses to celebrate turning on the Christmas lights at Pecan Grove West Park.

Residents will get to walk through a trail covered in lights, not just this weekend but for the rest of the Christmas season.

“This event is more of a casual event to where people can come out on their leisure time, and just embrace the Christmas spirit all month long and not just a one-time drive-through event,” said Dylan Johnson, the recreation coordinator for Sherman.

Saturday’s event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

Sherman Parks and Rec said they hope this will start a new city tradition.

