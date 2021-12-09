UIL realignment cutoffs shuffle Texoma teams

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The UIL released their cutoff numbers for realignment and reclassification coming to the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.

The Howe Bulldogs will be dropping from 3A division I down to division II. That potentially puts them with teams like Bells, S&S and Gunter.

Whitewright is moving from 3A division II down to 2A division I. That will take them out of Class 3A completely.

Gainesville drops from 4A division I to 4A division II, while Celina trades places with them and moves up.

Collinsville moves down from 2A division I to 2A division II along with Lindsay. That could potentially put those two schools in a district with Muenster.

