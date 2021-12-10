Texoma Local
A+ Athlete: Kyler Williams, Marietta

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Okla (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Kyler Williams of Marietta High School.

Kyler is number one in his class with a 4.0 GPA. He’s a member of the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, the President’s Honor Roll, and a member of National Honors Society. Kyler is a huge part of the Marietta Ag Mechanics team, where he is a state champion.

“I just like being the best I can be,” Williams said. “I feel like if I do good, it just feels better.”

“He works hard,” Marietta Ag teacher Josh Bazor said. “He works hard at school, at athletics, and an excellent Ag student. He has had two state winning Ag-mechanics exhibits. He excels in the classroom and at Ag-mechanics too.”

On the track, Kyler is one of the best runners in the area. He’s a part of the state championship track team in 2019 and the state championship cross country team in 2018. He is a regular top ten finisher at regional cross country meets. And he’s a leader on the team, that has earned the trust of his coaches and teammates.

“I have been running for a long time now, since the 6th grade,” Williams said. “I feel like it gives me something to look forward to. I like pushing myself to be better. It has excellent benefits. I get really close to some of the people I have been running with.”

“He’s a great teammate and leader,” Marietta track and cross country coach Tanica Anderson said. “Everybody looks up to him. They all try to be like him and follow in his footsteps. He’s a great role model for everybody.”

