Deputy finds 46 lbs. of meth in traffic stop on US-75

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - North Texas deputies found over 46 pounds of methamphetamine in a traffic stop on US Highway 75 in Collin County Monday.

The North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit said a deputy found the drugs inside the vehicle of Ernesto Chavez of Grand Prairie.

Chavez was arrested and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first degree felony.

Chavez is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on $750,000 bond.

