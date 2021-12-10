Deputy finds 46 lbs. of meth in traffic stop on US-75
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - North Texas deputies found over 46 pounds of methamphetamine in a traffic stop on US Highway 75 in Collin County Monday.
The North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit said a deputy found the drugs inside the vehicle of Ernesto Chavez of Grand Prairie.
Chavez was arrested and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first degree felony.
Chavez is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on $750,000 bond.
