Fatal crash leaves two dead in McCurtain County

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDABEL, Oklahoma (KXII) -A fatal crash left two people dead in McCurtain County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., on State Highway 37 and Conley Road about 3 miles west of Idabel.

According to state troopers, a vehicle driven by Walter Frey, 79, of Idabel, struck a disabled vehicle while heading eastbound on State Highway 37.

Frey was transported by EMS to McCurtain Memorial in Idabel and was pronounced dead on arrival.

His passenger, Melinda Frey, 62, was airlifted to Medical City Plano in Plano, TX, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the disabled vehicle, Gary Dawson, 69 of Idabel, OK, was not injured.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

