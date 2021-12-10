Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog is back with its rightful owner after firefighters rescued him from a frozen pond in upstate New York.

Tux the border collie needed help Wednesday morning after his legs fell through the ice and he couldn’t get out of the water.

Firefighters suited up with their gear along with safety cables and broke the ice to meet up with the struggling dog.

They carried him to shore, dried him off, warmed him up and reunited him with his grateful owner.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
LIberal, Kan. police investigate report of rape, human trafficking involving Texas teen
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a murder...
OSBI arrests 17-year-old in Choctaw County homicide case
A brand new holiday event is coming to Sherman.
Sherman hosting first ever Nights of Lights event
A family is asking for help to find a woman who's been missing for more than half a decade.
Search for missing Denison mother continues after seven years
Arrest made in Savoy school threat

Latest News

Julian Assange is seen in this 2017 file photo. A High Court ruling has cleared the way for his...
UK court permits Assange extradition to US on spying charges
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Firefighters rescued a dog from a frozen pond in upstate New York.
Fire crew saves stuck dog from frozen pond
While Delta remains the biggest Covid-19 threat in the US, the Omicron coronavirus variant has...
Omicron variant in half the country, COVID-19 cases rise