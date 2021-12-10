Gainesville family without their 4 generation home after Wednesday morning fire

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville family will never again sleep in the house they’ve called home for over 50 years after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

Four generations of memories came burning down as the Roberts family’s three bedroom home caught on fire from an electrical problem, causing them to lose everything, even their pets.

“It’s gone, everything, there’s pets in there that we haven’t even found yet,” Roberts Family Member Tammy Roberts said.

The Roberts family have owned their home off of Neely Trial in Gainesville for over 50 years, passing it down from generation to generation.

Wednesday morning that changed.

“Heartache … there’s no way to describe it .. so much loss I mean … you just go numb .. even the photos we have of family members that lived in this house were in this house this was where we kept all our family photos, this is ground zero for all of us,” Roberts said.

The fire broke out before noon because of an electrical plug in the bathroom and within minutes the house was covered in flames; 4 hours later, the house the Roberts family once called home, was a pile of ashes.

“We’ve had people say our place was an eyesore and maybe it was to them but this was a home to a lot of people and what you couldn’t see on the outside was on the inside,” Tammy said.

All Christmas presents, pictures, family heirlooms and pets were gone.

“It was the house with no kids that lived currently in the house so we could store all that,” Roberts Family Member Michael Tingley said.

The family thought one of the people living in the house was stuck inside the home and tried to get inside, but the pressure from the fire was too much to get doors or windows opened.

Luckily, no one was home but as they were trying to find that out, one person did get minor burns on his hands.

“We aren’t rich by no means so for us it’s a struggle, everyday is a struggle and now this, it’s gonna be hard but as long as we stick together and pull our family together everything is going to continue on,” Tingley said.

The Roberts family has a GoFundMe and if you would like to help donate in any way you can find that link here.

