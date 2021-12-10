Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

HIGH Fire Danger: Warm and VERY Windy Friday

Another in an endless parade of wind storms passes Friday.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday will feature stronger winds than we had today as a large low-pressure cell begins to tracks across Kansas. Air is being pulled toward it for hundreds of miles around and that will make for warm and windy Texoma skies. Daytime high temperatures will be close to the record of 79 degrees and wind speeds will gust 35 to 40 mph at times. The worst of the wind should come from late morning through sunset. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A cold front rolls through late Friday/early Saturday, but persistent dry air suggests that there will be no significant chance of rain as it passes. It will be windy and quite a bit cooler behind the front, Saturday will be similar to last Monday – sunny, windy and on the chilly side. The good news: Saturday’s wind will steadily decrease during the afternoon making that a short window of decent.

We’ll have another freeze Sunday morning followed by strong southerly winds and readings back into the 70-degree range by early next week. There’s a small chance for rain as Gulf moisture flows northward in that time frame, but there won’t be any fronts or upper wave to do much with it. Thus, any precip. Is expected to be spotty and light and just does not look very promising from this faraway lens.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday:  Mostly sunny, very windy, record temperatures possible

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, windy morning, decreasing wind afternoon, cooler

Sunday: Sunny, windy afternoon

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 10% Showers, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers, very windy

Thursday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office has taken a new step.
Petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office moves to new judge
A brand new holiday event is coming to Sherman.
Sherman hosting first ever Nights of Lights event
OHP investigating after Durant High School student hit by driver.
OHP investigating after Durant High School student hit by driver
police lights
LIberal, Kan. police investigate report of rape, human trafficking involving Texas teen

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley