HIGH Fire Danger: Warm and VERY Windy Friday

Friday will feature stronger winds than we had today as a large low-pressure cell begins to tracks across Kansas. Air is being pulled toward it for hundreds of miles around and that will make for warm and windy Texoma skies. Daytime high temperatures will be close to the record of 79 degrees and wind speeds will gust 35 to 40 mph at times. The worst of the wind should come from late morning through sunset. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A cold front rolls through late Friday/early Saturday, but persistent dry air suggests that there will be no significant chance of rain as it passes. It will be windy and quite a bit cooler behind the front, Saturday will be similar to last Monday – sunny, windy and on the chilly side. The good news: Saturday’s wind will steadily decrease during the afternoon making that a short window of decent.

We’ll have another freeze Sunday morning followed by strong southerly winds and readings back into the 70-degree range by early next week. There’s a small chance for rain as Gulf moisture flows northward in that time frame, but there won’t be any fronts or upper wave to do much with it. Thus, any precip. Is expected to be spotty and light and just does not look very promising from this faraway lens.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Mostly sunny, very windy, record temperatures possible

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy morning, decreasing wind afternoon, cooler

Sunday: Sunny, windy afternoon

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 10% Showers, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers, very windy

Thursday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

