Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Kentucky sheriff accused of assaulting a teenage girl arrested

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A sheriff in Kentucky was arrested after being accused of assaulting a teenage girl while breaking up a fight between two players during a high school basketball game.

According to WKYT, Brent Lynch, who is a part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff and also Owsley County sheriff, is facing a fourth-degree assault charge.

In a video of the fight, punches were thrown. Then you can see coaches and people from the bleachers run onto the court. That includes Lynch.

School officials said the teams were separated immediately, and one player from each team was ejected at the time.

The Osley County superintendent said Lynch has been suspended for one game, and both teams have suspended four student-athletes for two games.

WKYT said this is the second time Lynch has been involved in an incident at a basketball game. He was involved in a heated exchange with a fan during a boys basketball game in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is asking for help to find a woman who's been missing for more than half a decade.
Search for missing Denison mother continues after seven years
police lights
LIberal, Kan. police investigate report of rape, human trafficking involving Texas teen
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a murder...
OSBI arrests 17-year-old in Choctaw County homicide case
Arrest made in Savoy school threat
A brand new holiday event is coming to Sherman.
Sherman hosting first ever Nights of Lights event

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
LIVE: Biden delivers closing remarks, to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in...
Michael Nesmith of The Monkees dies at age 78
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
LIVE: Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Attorneys: Former NFL player Glenn Foster was found dead in police cruiser at Ala. medical facility
'In his final days, Bob made it clear that he was deeply concerned about the threat to American...
Biden: Dole spoke of threats to democracy