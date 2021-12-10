Man arrested for aggravated assault with bat

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Texoma man has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday Grayson County deputies responded to a disturbance in the 6900 block of Highway 11 in Sherman.

Deputies said they found Joseph Corbitt, 29, trying to gain access to a residence in the area.

They said Corbitt had allegedly threatened family members with a baseball bat, and that he had allegedly damaged a vehicle and items inside and around the home with that same bat.

Corbitt was arrested and transported to Grayson County Jail were he is currently being held on a $3,500 bond.

