2 arrested in Tom Bean boiling water, mop assault

A man has been arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after allegedly throwing boiling hot water on a woman.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested for aggravated assault causing a serious bodily injury after allegedly throwing boiling hot water on someone during a domestic disturbance.

On Saturday the Grayson County deputies along with Tom Bean Police were called to the 1600 block of Whitemound Road in Tom Bean in response to a disturbance.

When deputies arrived witnesses told them that Mathew Baker, 31, had allegedly thrown boiling hot water on the victim, who suffered 3rd degree burns on the lower left side of her back.

Witnesses also told police that Stephanie Emmons, 50, was striking the victim with a mop stick.

Barker was booked into the Grayson County Jail for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a bond of $10,000.

Emmons was also booked into the Grayson County Jail for assault causing bodily injury-family violence on a $1,500 bond.

Barker and Emmons have both made bail.

